Compare The Sony Xperia 10 vs These Phones

|Camera Details
|Camera Resolution
|13-megapixel (combined with a 5-megapixel sub-cam)
|12-megapixel (combined with an 8-megapixel sub-cam)
|23-megapixel
|23-megapixel
|Camera flash
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Camera Aperture
|f/2.0 (for 13MP main cam, f/2.4 for 5MP cam)
|f/1.75 (for 12MP main cam, f/2.4 for 8MP sub-cam)
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Digital Zoom
|5x
|5x
|?
|?
|Max Video Resolution
|3840 x 2160 px
|3840 x 2160 px
|3840 x 2160 px
|3840 x 2160 px
|Video frames per second
|120 (slow-motion movie)
|120 (slow-motion movie-recording)
|120 (for slow-motion videos)
|120 (slow-motion video)
|SELFIE CAMERA Comparison
|Selfie Cam Resolution
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Selfie Options
|?
|?
|?
|Bokeh, Low-light photo (up to ISO 3200)
|Selfie Features
|Portrait selfie effect
|Portrait selfie effect
|Up to ISO3200
|Exmor R mobile image sensor
|Selfie flash
|Display flash
|Display flash
|?
|?
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Display
|Display size
|6 in
|6.5 in
|5.2 in
|6 in
|Display dots per inch
|457.35 DPI
|422.11 DPI
|423.84 DPI
|402.23 DPI
|Display aspect ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|?
|?
|Display Resolution
|2520 x 1080 px
|2520 x 1080 px
|1920 x 1080 px
|2160 x 1080 px
|Display's superficy
|13 sqr in
|15.28 sqr in
|11.55 sqr in
|14.39 sqr in
|Display finish
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Performance
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|CPU Cores
|8
|8
|8
|8
|CPU architecture
|64-bit
|64-bit
|?
|?
|CPU clock speed
|2.2GHz (top speed according to Qualcomm)
|1.8GHz
|2.2GHz
|2.2GHz
|RAM
|3GB
|4GB
|3GB
|6GB (4GB version also available)
|Physical Features
|Weight grams
|162
|180
|171
|204
|Thickness (metric)
|8.4 mm
|8.3 mm
|9.7 mm
|9.6 mm
|Width (metric)
|68 mm
|73 mm
|70 mm
|75 mm
|Height (metric)
|156 mm
|167 mm
|142 mm
|157 mm
|Grams per cubic cm
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Ambient light detector
|?
|?
|Connectivity
|3G networks
|UMTS/HSPA+ (B1/2/5/8)
|UMTS/HSPA+ (B1/2/5/8)
|HSPA+, UMTS
|UMTS/HSPA+
|4G networks
|LTE (B1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 20 / 28 / 32 / 38), LTE Cat 12/13
|LTE (1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 20 / 28 / 32 / 38), LTE Cat12/13
|LTE Cat13/Cat12
|LTE Cat13/Cat12
|SIM card type
|Nano SIM (Single and Hybrid Dual SIM variants are offered)
|Nano SIM (Dual and Single-SIM variants are offered)
|Nano SIM (Single- or Dual-SIM)
|Nano SIM (Dual)
|Wi-Fi
|IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)
|IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)
|?
|?
|Bluetooth Technology
|5.0
|5.0
|5.0 (with aptX support)
|5.0 (with aptX support)
|A2DP (Stereo Bluetooth)
|?
|?
|Storage Memory
|Storage Memory
|64GB (eMMC)
|64GB (eMMC)
|32GB (eMMC)
|64GB (32GB version also available)
|Memory Expansion
|microSDXC
|microSDXC
|microSDXC
|microSD
|Expansion Limit
|up to 512GB
|up to 512GB
|up to 256GB
|up to 400GB
|Battery Life
|Battery Power
|2870mAh
|3000mAh
|3300mAh
|3580mAh
|mAh per gram
|18
|17
|19
|18
|mAh per mm thick
|342
|361
|340
|373
|mAh per display square in.
|221
|196
|286
|249
|Other
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Hall, Step counter, Step detector, Significant motion detector, Proximity
|Accelerometer, Hall, Step counter, Step detector, Significant motion detector, Proximity
|?
|?
|Finish
|?
|?
|?
|Diamond-cut top and bottom edges
