Compare The Sony Xperia 10 vs These Phones

The Sony Xperia XA2 Plus appears significantly superior because of these features: 23-megapixel camera, faster CPU (2.2GHz), larger RAM (6GB (4GB version also available)), and 3580mAh battery.

Here are the other differences:


Camera Details
Camera Resolution13-megapixel (combined with a 5-megapixel sub-cam)12-megapixel (combined with an 8-megapixel sub-cam)23-megapixel23-megapixel
Camera flashLEDLEDLEDLED
Camera Aperturef/2.0 (for 13MP main cam, f/2.4 for 5MP cam)f/1.75 (for 12MP main cam, f/2.4 for 8MP sub-cam)f/2.0f/2.0
Digital Zoom5x5x??
Max Video Resolution 3840 x 2160 px 3840 x 2160 px 3840 x 2160 px 3840 x 2160 px
Video frames per second120 (slow-motion movie)120 (slow-motion movie-recording)120 (for slow-motion videos)120 (slow-motion video)
SELFIE CAMERA Comparison




Selfie Cam Resolution8-megapixel8-megapixel8-megapixel8-megapixel
Selfie Options???Bokeh, Low-light photo (up to ISO 3200)
Selfie FeaturesPortrait selfie effectPortrait selfie effectUp to ISO3200Exmor R mobile image sensor
Selfie flashDisplay flashDisplay flash??
Aperturef/2.0f/2.0f/2.4f/2.4
Display




Display size 6 in 6.5 in 5.2 in 6 in
Display dots per inch 457.35 DPI 422.11 DPI 423.84 DPI 402.23 DPI
Display aspect ratio21:921:9??
Display Resolution 2520 x 1080 px 2520 x 1080 px 1920 x 1080 px 2160 x 1080 px
Display's superficy 13 sqr in 15.28 sqr in 11.55 sqr in 14.39 sqr in
Display finishCorning Gorilla Glass 5Corning Gorilla Glass 5Corning Gorilla GlassCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Performance




Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 8.0 OreoAndroid 8.0 Oreo
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 630Qualcomm Snapdragon 636Qualcomm Snapdragon 630Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
CPU Cores8888
CPU architecture64-bit64-bit??
CPU clock speed2.2GHz (top speed according to Qualcomm)1.8GHz2.2GHz2.2GHz
RAM3GB4GB3GB6GB (4GB version also available)
Physical Features




Weight grams162180171204
Thickness (metric) 8.4 mm 8.3 mm 9.7 mm 9.6 mm
Width (metric) 68 mm 73 mm 70 mm 75 mm
Height (metric) 156 mm 167 mm 142 mm 157 mm
Grams per cubic cm0.180.180.180.18
Ambient light detector
??
Connectivity




3G networksUMTS/HSPA+ (B1/2/5/8)UMTS/HSPA+ (B1/2/5/8)HSPA+, UMTSUMTS/HSPA+
4G networksLTE (B1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 20 / 28 / 32 / 38), LTE Cat 12/13LTE (1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 20 / 28 / 32 / 38), LTE Cat12/13LTE Cat13/Cat12LTE Cat13/Cat12
SIM card typeNano SIM (Single and Hybrid Dual SIM variants are offered)Nano SIM (Dual and Single-SIM variants are offered)Nano SIM (Single- or Dual-SIM)Nano SIM (Dual)
Wi-FiIEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)??
Bluetooth Technology5.05.05.0 (with aptX support)5.0 (with aptX support)
A2DP (Stereo Bluetooth)??
Storage Memory




Storage Memory64GB (eMMC)64GB (eMMC)32GB (eMMC)64GB (32GB version also available)
Memory ExpansionmicroSDXCmicroSDXCmicroSDXCmicroSD
Expansion Limitup to 512GBup to 512GBup to 256GBup to 400GB
Battery Life




Battery Power2870mAh3000mAh3300mAh3580mAh
mAh per gram18171918
mAh per mm thick342361340373
mAh per display square in.221196286249
Other




SensorsAccelerometer, Hall, Step counter, Step detector, Significant motion detector, ProximityAccelerometer, Hall, Step counter, Step detector, Significant motion detector, Proximity??
Finish???Diamond-cut top and bottom edges

Legend:

  • ? means that we do not have the information, NOT necessarily that the feature is not offered.
  • Color boxes underscore specs that seem to stand out.
  • Specifications cannot be guaranteed accurate. Read our terms of service for more details.


